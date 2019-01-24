Nina Dobrev Posts New Instagram Pic Of ‘Fam’ As She Opens Up About Her Return To Television

'I was not looking to return to television,' the star reveals.

After spending six years on the hit supernatural series, The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev wasn’t particularly looking to return to television. However, when the opportunity arose, the star fell in love her character in CBS’s new sitcom, Fam, and found that she couldn’t turn the offer down.

Nina has already shared details about her new series to Instagram, posting several pictures of herself and co-star, Tone Bell.

The most recent picture posted to her Instagram account shows Dobrev as her Fam character, Clem. Her onscreen fiancé, Nick (Tone Bell), is giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“Tag the Nick to your Clem to tell them you wanna give them a smooch,” the caption on Nina’s Instagram post reads.

“And then tell them to watch @famcbs with you. Because if they don’t, you’re not gonna smooch them. TOMORROW. [kiss emojis] There will be TWO NEW episodes at 8:30 and 9:30 on #CBS.”

Dobrev was not looking to return to television and was even more hesitant to try out comedy, according to a recent interview Nina did with the Hollywood Reporter. And, it was that fear that was the reason she ended up taking on the role of Clem in Fam.

“I had never done a sitcom before and I love comedy, I love doing things that scare me,” she revealed to THR.

However, Dobrev is the first to admit that she cringes watching the pilot episode of Fam thanks to what she describes as her lack of knowledge in the area of comedy.

“I cringe when I watch the pilot, to be honest with you, because I feel like I was very stiff and didn’t know what I was doing, and you can see the fear in my eyes, or at least I can. But as the season goes on, I found my character, I found my groove, I started to feel more comfortable and I’m hopeful and excited that we’ll do a season two because I want to keep doing this.”

Now, after conquering her fear of working on a sitcom, Nina Dobrev is eager to try out other areas of acting that terrify her.

“It definitely makes me want to try theater now,” Nina admits after having to work in front of a 300-plus audience while filming Fam.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fam is a new series from CBS that tells the story of “a woman whose perfect life with her fiancé is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with them.”