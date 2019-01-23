‘The Conners’ Finale Wraps Up Season 1 With Strong Ratings

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Conners Season 1 finale episode, “We Continue To Truck.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the canceling of Roseanne, ABC’s spin-off show, The Conners has performed remarkably well in terms of ratings, and the recently aired season finale is no exception.

As reported by Deadline, the season finale “We Continue To Truck” drew in an impressive 7.731 million viewers, with a 1.5 demo rating. In terms of demo ratings, the finale came third, ranking in behind This is Us, with a rating of 1.9 and 8.116 million viewers, and Ellen Degeneres’ Game of Games.

Here’s a summary of how the finale of The Conners stacked up against the rest of the season, in terms of the number of viewers.

Episode 1, “Keep on Truckin” — 10.56 million

Episode 2, “Tangled Up in Blue” — 8.00 million

Episode 3, “There Won’t Be Blood” — 7.83 million

Episode 4, “The Separation of Church and Dan” — 6.94 million

Episode 5, “Miracles”, — 6.86 million

Episode 6, “One Flew Over the Conners’ Next” — 7.32 million

Episode 7, “Hold the Salt” — 6.63 million

Episode 8, “O Sister, Where Art Thou?” — 6.68 million

Episode 9, “Rage Against the Machine” — 6.85 million

Episode 10, “Don’t Shoot the Piano Teacher” — 6.65 million

Episode 11, “We Continue to Truck” — 7.73 million

The season finale was the fourth-most viewed episode of the debut season, ranking behind the first three episodes.

As previously detailed by the Inquisitr, the season finale was chock-full of shocking and heartbreaking moments. Here’s a quick recap for those who need a refresher.

Upon discovering that her moocher boyfriend Peter (Matthew Broderick) had been cheating on her, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) went on a drunken binge, which ended with her embarrassing herself at the building which was once the Lanford Lunch Box. Jackie finally broke down at the site where she and her sister once ran a successful business, finally coming to terms with her sister’s death, admitting that she hasn’t been happy since she and Roseanne were running the business together.

After finally beginning to forge a relationship with the father of her unborn daughter, Becky (Lecy Goranson) received a horrible piece of news. She was informed — via voicemail — that Emilio had been deported after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid picked him up. Becky is now coming to terms with having to raise her future child without financial or emotional support from the child’s father.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) was all set to move her and her kids to Chicago to live with her new boyfriend, Ben. However, that plan was quickly derailed, partly because of her ex-husband David (Johnny Galecki). In a last-ditch gesture of love, David professed his love for Darlene, announcing that he had broken up with his longtime girlfriend and that he wanted to give a relationship with Darlene another chance.

At the time of writing, The Conners has not been officially renewed for a second season, per Screen Rant.