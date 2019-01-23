Jennifer Aniston Looks Flawless Ahead Of Her 50th Birthday

With her 50th birthday just around the corner, Jennifer Aniston is giving everyone a lesson in how to freeze time and keep on looking as radiant as ever. The Friends alum appears to defy the passage of time and turns heads everywhere she goes, flaunting her incredible figure and luscious locks to the dismay of many younger people.

The gorgeous actress was recently photographed outside the set of her upcoming TV series Top Of The Morning, in which she stars alongside longtime friend Reese Witherspoon, the Daily Mail is reporting. The snapshots show Aniston leaving the set with a bright smile on her face, sporting a youthful look that would make anyone be green with envy.

In the photos, Aniston dons a purple scarf and a black jacket and holds a bottle of Smartwater — a brand she is the spokesperson for. Her casual, dark-toned outfit makes her honey-colored mane really pop, as the actress wore her highlighted locks down in a wavy style.

The candid pics reveal that Aniston looks more beautiful than ever. The A-list star and Hollywood beauty “was glammed to perfection with a fresh tan and golden makeup that included pink lipstick,” notes the Daily Mail, stating that Aniston “proves she has the best hair in Hollywood.”

The recently emerged pics come after a stunning snapshot of Aniston caused a sensation on the internet earlier this week. The 49-year-old actress was photographed over the weekend filming her highly-anticipated TV show in downtown Los Angeles, where she was spotted wearing a head-turning, strapless red jumpsuit that left everyone wanting more.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Aniston’s character in the TV series is definitely killing it in the fashion department. And while the glamorous outfit was part of the show’s wardrobe, the media outlet speculates that Aniston would definitely pull off this exquisite look in real life. In fact, the fancy red jumpsuit echoes the unforgettable tomato red Valentino gown that the actress wore to the 2013 Oscars, remarks Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Aniston photographed at the 2013 Oscars. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Aniston will be turning 50 next month, with the actress celebrating her birthday on February 11. The big party is just two weeks away and already the media is reporting that the celebration will be “epic.”

Closer Weekly has recently published a story announcing that the Dumplin’ star will be throwing a lavish birthday bash at her $21million mansion in Bel-Air. The media outlet cites In Touch magazine and says that Aniston plans on “going all out” for her fabulous 50th birthday.

Aniston will be joined on her special day by gal-pal and Friends alum Courtney Cox. The guest list for the big birthday bash also includes Ellen, as well as Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom she was recently reunited.

Things are certainly shaping up to be quite different from last year’s birthday. It was around that time that Aniston announced her separation from Justin Theroux, with the breakup leaving her feeling miserable and depressed. Fast-forward a year later, and the Hollywood beauty is now in a great place in her life, both personally and professionally, per a close source.