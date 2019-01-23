‘Suits’ Ending Is Officially In Sight, Could Duchess Meghan Return For The Series Finale?

Suits is returning to the USA Network Wednesday night with new episodes, and a lot of news about the series has been emerging.

Viewers know that there have been some major departures in the past couple of seasons, namely the exits of Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, and Gina Torres. Ahead of the upcoming premiere, the network revealed that the next season of Suits will be its last. Could duchess Meghan return for the series finale? It seems that the door is open, but it’s not known if the show can pull it off.

The second half of Season 8 of Suits begins Wednesday night — and Deadline shares that a determination about the future of the series has already been made. USA has renewed Suits for Season 9, but that 10-episode return will pave the way to the series finale.

Now that it’s known exactly when the series will end, viewers are already speculating about how everything will play out in the finale. Could Rachel Zane and Mike Ross pop up as the final scenes air?

It seems that all 10 episodes of Season 9 will run over the upcoming summer, and the writers have just started digging into creating the storylines. Show creator Aaron Korsh teases that the last episodes won’t be entirely about reminiscing over the old days — but he does want to give fans some nods toward the history of the show. He says that they are hoping to bring back fan-favorite characters, but nothing is set in stone yet.

From coworkers to lovers and everything in between.

Find out how Mike and Rachel's story ends when #Suits returns March 28. pic.twitter.com/U1nGZvmdUV — Suits (@Suits_USA) March 5, 2018

Korsh acknowledges that some British tabloids have said that duchess Meghan has already received offers, offers indicating that millions of dollars of charitable donations would be made on her behalf if she would agree to return for the Suits series finale. Korsh says that he has no idea where those rumors are coming from, as he’s certainly done nothing like that.

The show’s creator also said that at this point, it’s too early for them to know who they will try to bring back. Fans surely would love to see Mike and Rachel again as Suits fades away. However, it may be unrealistic to expect that they could convince Meghan and Patrick to reprise their roles.

The upcoming episodes airing this winter will bring the characters of Scottie, Hardman, and Cahill back at various points. Suits spoilers hint that other familiar faces may pop up over the course of these last 16 shows. Korsh nixes the idea that another spinoff could come together, as there is one featuring Gina Torres already on the horizon. However, it also sounds as if the producers might be open to the idea.

#Suits has been renewed! Join us for the ninth and final season of Suits, later this year. https://t.co/A3FdQVfYyh pic.twitter.com/2CsJHKNmtn — Suits (@Suits_USA) January 23, 2019

Will the creative brass decide that they want to try to bring Rachel and Mike back at the end of the show’s run? Can they entice Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams to do so? The Express reports that an insider has said that there are no plans at all to bring the character of Rachel back for these final episodes — but the show’s creator makes it sound as if things are far from settled in this respect.

The remaining six episodes of Season 8 begin Wednesday, January 23 on the USA Network. A premiere date for Season 9 has not been detailed yet, but there should be plenty of Suits spoilers emerging over the next few months to satisfy fan cravings.