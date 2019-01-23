Lady Gaga Reveals Her Reaction To Oscar Nomination For ‘A Star Is Born’

Lady Gaga is revealing how she felt when she found out this week that she had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the fan favorite film, A Star Is Born.

The Daily Mail reports that the singer has won many awards in her career, including Golden Globes and Grammys. However, the Oscar is the most coveted of awards by all actors, and Lady Gaga is so close that she can nearly touch it.

Gaga recently opened up about finding out about her Academy Award nomination when she slept in and knew nothing about the early morning announcements. Finally, after calling her manager, she says she found out and “burst into tears.”

The actress has already won awards for her role in A Star Is Born this awards season, and being nominated for an Oscar is the cherry on the cake. Of course, winning would be even better, but Gaga has some stiff competition, including Hollywood icon, Glen Close, whom she’s already lost to, and tied with, so far during the 2019 awards season.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s co-star, Bradley Cooper, is also nominated for his role in A Star Is Born, but was shockingly snubbed in the Best Director category after pulling double duty as the star and director of the film.

However, Gaga says that Cooper will always been the best director in her eyes. As many fans already know, Bradley has been snubbed by the Academy in the past, and although he was nominated for his work in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper, he’s never won the Oscar. Perhaps that will change for him this time around, despite being shut out of the Best Director category.

However, if Cooper and Gaga don’t win in their acting categories, they could take home statues, as the film is nominated for Best Picture. Bradly could also win for Best Adapted Screenpla, while Gaga was also nominated for Best Original Song for the tune Shallow from the film.

Fans are hoping to see both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga walk away with one of the awards during the ceremony, which is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has plenty to keep her busy other than worrying about winning the Academy Award. She’s also been performing at her Las Vegas residency for fans from all over the world.