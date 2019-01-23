Drew Barrymore Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss, Sports Dress With Thigh-High Split

'It wasn’t easy by any means.'

Drew Barrymore stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, showing off a 25-pound weight loss in the process. She was seen sporting a dress with a thigh-high split, one that showed off her efforts.

As Hollywood Life reports, the 50 First Dates actress was spotted out and about in New York on Tuesday for the taping of the CBS late-night show. She turned up to Colbert’s show wearing a floral dress with a sultry thigh-high slit, clearly intent on showing off just how much weight she’s lost.

The 43-year-old has been open about her weight struggles over these past few months. Back in December of 2018, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Drew revealed that she’d lost 25 pounds over the previous few months. Her progress was the result of a combination of dieting, physical activity, and “fighting like a lion,” the actress said.

“This takes me so much work… Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff.”

At the time, the Inquisitr reported that an unnamed weight loss company had offered her $1 million to lose 50 pounds — and be the company’s spokesperson — an offer she reportedly refused. Busy with a full TV and film schedule, and with raising two daughters, Barrymore simply wasn’t able to commit to the rigors of being a celebrity weight-loss spokesperson, according to anonymous sources.

Instead, Drew did what a lot of busy entertainers do: she hired a coach. Specifically, she teamed up with trainer Marnie Alton. An anonymous source tells how the two tackled Drew’s plan to lose weight.

“It wasn’t easy by any means. Drew cut out all processed foods and ate really clean — lots of fresh veggies and salads. She snacked on nuts if she was feeling hungry between meals. Drew also cut out carbs from her diet and upped her intake of protein with lots of lean chicken and fish, as well as the occasional steak.”

She also reportedly kept to a “cardio heavy” exercise plan, one that included plenty of kickboxing and Pilates.

Drew herself also wrote about how Alton helped her in her weight-loss journey.

“When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self. But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality…”

Barrymore was on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her latest project, her new talent competition show The World’s Best. The new show will debut on CBS on February 3, after the Super Bowl.