Miley Cyrus’ Surprising New Tattoo Is The Cat’s Meow

The pop singer boasts some eyebrow-raising ink on her ankle.

Miley Cyrus’ new tattoo is raising some eyebrows. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer has revealed her latest body art created by celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy of New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo, and it’s unconventional, to say the least.

E! News reports that Cyrus recently had the word “p*ssy” inked in black script on her left ankle. The star shared snaps from her ink session at the famous tattoo parlor, but Bang Bang did the big reveal on his Instagram stories this week.

The former Hannah Montana star has not revealed why she had the sometimes NSFW word tattooed on her ankle. In addition to the “p*ssy” art, Cyrus sports a cat tattoo on her arm as well as a crying cat emoji inked inside her lip.

But Miley Cyrus has quite a collection of tattoos that have nothing to do with felines. The 26-year-old newlywed wife of actor Liam Hemsworth has an alien head and watermelon slice inked on her hand, a smiley face on her left ankle, and multiple vegan tattoos that include a drawing of a jar of Vegemite emblazoned on her arm. Cyrus also has several meaningful quotes inked on her body, including lines from Teddy Roosevelt’s 1910 speech, “Citizenship in a Republic.” A ribcage tattoo that she got at age 17 reads “just breathe.”

In 2016, People gave a rundown of Miley Cyrus’s more than 20 tattoos. The celebrity site revealed that in addition to the cat art, the pop superstar has tattoos of a moon, a planet, an anchor, and a dancing man on her arm. On her upper arm, Cyrus has an image of an avocado, and on her forearm, she has a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous heart sketch. Cyrus also has a dream catcher inked on her ribcage and an equal sign on her finger in support of legalizing same-sex marriage.

In 2010, Miley Cyrus talked to Access Hollywood about one of her earliest tattoos, the word “love” on the inside of her right ear.

“I have ‘Love’ right here to block out all the crap that everyone throws into your ears,” the young singer said at the time. “I don’t really care about it. [You’re] only supposed to hear the things coming from the people that genuinely love you.”

In 2013, the former Disney star famously got “Rolling $tone” inked on the bottom of her feet during an interview with the music magazine. At the time, Miley told Rolling Stone contributing editor Josh Eells she wanted to do something “fun” to celebrate her first cover interview.

“I thought about going to play laser tag,” the singer said at the time. “But laser tag sucks.”

As for her most personal ink, Miley Cyrus has an image of her grandmother’s face on her inner forearm and a tribute to her late dog, Floyd tattooed on her body.