Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Ready To Start A Family’ With Hailey Baldwin, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin haven’t even been married a year, but according to a new report from Hollywood Life, Justin is ready to start a family with his wife.

“Now that Justin is about to have another birthday, he feels like he is getting older and ready to start a family with Hailey,” a source reportedly close to Justin told Hollywood Life.

Justin will turn 25-years-old on March 1. Rumors are swirling that he and Hailey, who married in a courthouse ceremony last year in New York, will have a more formal ceremony around Justin’s birthday. Both February 28 and March 1 have been mentioned as possible wedding dates, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The source who is reportedly close to Justin added, “Justin has always wanted to be a young father, and now that he is about to turn 25, and married to the woman he loves, he feels the timing is right to get started on his family.”

Justin and Hailey shocked their fans when they married in a courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. The pair had only been together for a few months and engaged for only two months before tying the knot. Prior to that, Justin had been dating Selena Gomez.

Justin and Selena had a highly publicized on-and-off-again romance. However, once the two called it quits for good in early 2018, Justin and Hailey began dating. Although some felt the relationship was rushed, Justin and Hailey had actually known each other for years. The two had even dated off and on over the course of the years.

The source explained that having kids is something Justin and Hailey talk about “all the time.” However, the source pointed out that, although they are talking about their future, they are also enjoying married life.

“They are enjoying all the things that married couples do together in private and are not actively trying to prevent a pregnancy, so big baby news could be on the way soon,” the source revealed.

Before any baby news, though, the source who is reportedly close to Justin explained that Hailey and Justin want to have their formal wedding. The source explained it is “important” for the couple to “celebrate their vows.”

Neither Hailey nor Justin has spoken out about the possibility of having children in the future nor have they talked about their wedding. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens!