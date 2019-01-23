Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Uplifting Selfie Following First Chemo Treatment

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has begun chemotherapy treatments to battle against the return of her throat cancer. Beth has been sharing updates to her adoring fans about her life post-diagnosis and about the duo’s excitement over the principal shooting of their new show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

Beth took to her Instagram to show off her gorgeous golden locks and shared a positive message to her fans following her first chemo treatment. She added the hashtags “cancer sucks,” “stay humble pray,” and “it’s only hair” to the post. In the snap, Beth revealed that she’s in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, taping the new show for WGN.

A lawyer for the Chapman family revealed to Us Weekly that Beth began her treatments last month, and that the family has been trying to stay positive, lead by Beth who has been a pillar of strength in the wake of it all.

“Beth started chemo for throat cancer last month. The treatments are in L.A. They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on her. The Chapmans have a lot on their plate right now. They just started filming for the new WGN show while Beth’s been going through treatment. Hasn’t been easy but they are keeping a great outlook and Beth is one of the strongest women I know,” the statement from attorney Andrew R. Brettler said.

Beth also shared a sparkling selfie to her Instagram recently, where she revealed that she was now “home,” as the Inquisitr previously reported. She showed off a set of long, bedazzled nails done by her favorite manicurist, Danny. Fans were quick to jump on the shot, sending out loads of well wishes and prayers to the ailing reality star, who has been said to be planning her own funeral to take the load off of her husband.

The Chapman family has been trying to keep life as normal as possible since the grim diagnosis. Beth has been treating with over the counter medications and seeking alternative treatments aside from beginning chemo. Around Christmas, Beth shared a couple of photos to her social media that delighted her followers to see her out and about.

In one shot, the family hit the town for a night out at the Buell Theatre outside of Denver. Duane and Beth were joined by Duane’s son, Leland, to celebrate Leland’s birthday. Beth looked well and wore a glittering, little black dress — and had her signature blond tresses done up for the occasion. She looked happy and smiling for the cameras, and the trio seemed to be having a great night out.

Around Christmas, Beth showed off her mega-watt smile while posing for a holiday card-style snap with her husband, Duane. The couple looked cozy on the front steps of their house, with Duane in a big fur coat and beth in a knitted vest, as she shared Christmas well wishes with her fans.

Though Beth’s diagnosis was said to be incurable at the time of her emergency surgery that revealed her throat cancer had returned, fans of the couple are hopeful that her chemotherapy and other treatments will be successful, and they look forward to seeing the couple capture wanted fugitives across the country in their new reality show.