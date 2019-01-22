Bruce Willis Is Selling His Gorgeous $13 Million New York Estate

The photos of this amazing home are surreal.

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, 56, and his wife Emma Heming Willis 40, opted to raise their daughters away from the Hollywood spotlight. So they bought a $12 million sprawling home in Bedford Corners, New York, that allowed them the privacy they sought.

But because they’ve been busy jet setting between New York and Los Angeles to visit family, the couple is opting to sell their amazing East Coast home.

“We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in. I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it’s not bad in New York, and it’s zero up where we live. The beauty of where we live is that it’s close to the city, so we get the best of both worlds,” Emma said, according to People.

Willis also has three daughters, Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore. But because a lot of family members live on the opposite side of the country, the couple is wanting to sell their private country estate and be closer to their loved ones, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Bruce Willis Lists $13 Million New York Home in Preparation to Move to California — See Inside https://t.co/e7q1tN3D9s — People (@people) January 22, 2019

“The only reasons we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there,” Willis, 63, told WSJ in a statement.

The 9,000-square-foot three-story main home has heard plenty of giggles from their girls traipsing up and down the stairs or swimming in the pool. Many friends and family have stayed in the four separate residences on the grounds, too. They definitely will miss their home, Willis indicated.

“Our youngest daughter Mabel said last week that she wishes we could put lots of balloons on our house, like they did in the movie Up, and send it to the West Coast,” Willis said. “I agree, that would be perfect,” he added.

Ann Cutbill Lenane of Douglas Elliman, one of the couple’s listing agents, told the Wall Street Journal that the Willises paid $12 million for the property in 2014. They split their time between their country estate and their Manhattan apartment.

They have listed the 23-acre property for $12.95 million with Lenane, Stacey Oestreich, and Nancy Strong of Douglas Elliman.

The house is simply spectacular. It boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and even has a chef’s kitchen. For exercise buffs, there is a cork-floored fitness room, along with a large children’s playroom and a 1,500-bottle wine cellar.

Active individuals will love the fenced-in tennis court, the 50-foot swimming pool and a spa with a cabana. The property is located near a quiet suburb just one hour outside of Manhattan.

Last October, Willis finally sold his Sun Valley, Idaho, mountain chalet for $5.5 million after pulling it on and off the market in a seven-year period. He had been asking $15 million, almost three times the asking price. The couple also sold their 6,000-square-foot Central Park West duplex last year for $17.75 million, then bought a 3,000-square-foot condominium near Lincoln Center for $7.0 million, according to Variety.