Hilary Duff Applauds Moms All Over World For Being So Awesome After Rough Morning With Her Own Kids

Sometimes, one rough morning can bring you to an aha moment in your life.

Earlier today, actress Hilary Duff took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous selfie along with an important message for followers. In the image, Duff looks into the camera with a slight smile on her face as she sits buckled up in her car. The mother of two wears minimal makeup as she rocks her short, blonde locks down and wears a navy blue-and-yellow-colored sweater.

But the caption of Duff’s post tells a different story with Duff confessing to her social media followers that she had quite a rough morning with her two children.

“Ok a few thoughts… 100 % real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy,” the actress started off the post. “But I did it. And I’m proud of myself!”

“Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the sh**! Bad a**, super goddess, world taker oner and you deserved to be praised.”

To end the post, Hilary says that she is happy that she laid out outfits for son Luca and daughter Banks because it bought her a little more time to be able to do her makeup. Additionally, she also shared one more rough part of the morning — how her son ended up using lipstick as warrior paint on his face.

So far, the post has earned the 31-year-old a lot of attention from her 11 million followers with over 271,000 likes in addition to 2,700 comments. Some fans chimed in on the post to let Hilary know that she looks amazing in the snapshot while countless others commented to share similar stories from motherhood. Of course, a few others were quick to let Duff know that she’s doing a great job.

“Yess!!!! Overnight prep is key to a not as chaotic morning. I have 3 boys…it’s a beautiful chaos. Lol You got this!”

“Needed this!! I do it every day. Thanks girl,” another wrote.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, the actress gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma — Banks Violet Bair. Duff shared the good news with her Instagram followers in a sweet post.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” she wrote.

Hilary is also the proud mom to 8-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.