Jessica Simpson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Instagram Snapshot

Jessica Simpson looks like she is just about ready to welcome her baby into the world.

The mother of two is expecting her third child in the very near future, and her baby bump is growing each and every day. Simpson has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media — with many posts that serve as updates to her pregnancy. Most recently, the fashion designer took to her highly-followed Instagram page to share another gorgeous photo.

In the image, Jessica is beaming with pride as she cradles her pregnant belly. The blonde-haired beauty looks amazing in a long, white maxi dress and a green pullover. It appears as though it is the same outfit that she wore to her baby shower this past weekend.

To complete her look, she wears her long locks down. She dons a gold crown in her hair as she stands next to a big wooden shelf of treats from Lorissa’s Kitchen, an organization which has partnered with her. So far, the image has already earned Simpson a ton of attention, earning over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to gush over how amazing and glowing Jessica Simpson looks when she is pregnant, while countless others begged for Simpson to share when the baby is due.

“When is your due date? I love that you look like a true pregnant women ty it’s a time to embrace your body during the most powerful part of being a women,” one follower wrote.

“Glowing!! Sending luv and blessings from across the waters,” a second fan gushed.

“You look just like mother nature so pure and natural. Love the look. God bless you and your baby Birdie,” another Instagram user chimed in.

Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that Jessica made headlines after the 38-year-old posted photos from her “Birdie’s Nest”-themed baby shower. Many fans think that Simpson is dropping a big hint about her future baby’s name — and while some fans are loving the potential baby name choice, others are slamming her for it.

“At least the little girl can change her name one day. Like Maxwell,” one follower remarked.

Some other followers lashed out against Jessica, because they think that she copied some of her fellow celebrities on the name. Not only does actress Busy Philipps have a little girl named Birdie, but Brie Bella also has a daughter named Birdie — and these critical fans don’t think that Simpson’s name choice is all that original.

Simpson has yet to officially reveal the baby’s name, or its due date — so fans will just have to stay tuned for further details.