Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She Will Never Try The Keto Diet

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star says she's more 'carb-o' than keto.

Kelly Ripa has no interest in ever trying the keto diet. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star recently told Bon Appetit she hasn’t bought into the popular fad diet because she feels she’s entitled to eat whatever she wants after working out so much.

While Ripa admitted her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, has gone “full Keto,” the blonde mom of three admits she doesn’t think she would ever be able to stay on the diet.

“I don’t mind telling you [keto] is something I could never do. I just don’t have that level of discipline. Mark says that I’m carb-o, because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed. I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat.”

Ripa told the food magazine she starts her day off with a frothy coffee drink and doesn’t eat any food at all before heading to work on the live morning talk show. The talk show host also revealed that nuts are her go-to snack and that she enjoys dried fruit like apricots and cherries, which she knows have too much sugar. Ripa also likes to nosh on peanut butter protein bars, despite admitting they aren’t particularly healthy.

In an especially anti-keto move, Kelly Ripa also admitted that her favorite bedtime snack is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on ciabatta bread. The star revealed she spreads a piece of the rustic Italian bread with chunky Skippy peanut butter or Justin’s honey peanut butter and Bonne Maman jam before hitting the sack.

“Here’s the thing: I’m 48. These are things at 38 I never would have tainted myself with. But at 48, I’m sort of saying, ‘Who cares? Life is short. Eat the peanut butter and jelly.'”

Kelly Ripa previously talked about how she and her husband work out their very different ways of eating, joking that Mark Consuelos’ low-carb plan has resulted in her being on a “mostly carb diet” by default.

“He’ll have the burger but he won’t have the bun,” Ripa said of Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, per People.“Then I see that little bun sitting there with burger juice on it and the condiments and yeah, I’m not a big meat eater so I just eat that bun with the lettuce and the tomato and I’m a happy camper.”

Kelly Ripa’s new comments about her diet and keto come on the heels of her longtime pal Andy Cohen’s ongoing feud with fitness guru Jillian Michaels over the merits of the popular weight loss plan. Earlier this month, Cohen crowned Jillian Michaels his “Jackhole of the Day” for her criticism of keto. Michaels’ book The Six Keys goes into detail about why she believes the keto diet is unhealthy. The celebrity trainer recently reacted to the Watch What Happens Live host’s commentary regarding her stance on the keto diet, calling him “not a nice dude,” according to Page Six.