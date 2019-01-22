‘Jersey Shore’s’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Emotional Video Of Final Moments Before Prison

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino released an emotional video on Monday, January 21 that depicts his final moments before he started his prison sentence.

The clip, which was released on Youtube, is entitled “Mike’s Final Moments Before Prison” and shows the reality star on his way to turn himself in at the Otisville Correctional Facility on January 15. Sorrentino will serve eight months at the New York-based prison after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion.

The video shows an emotional Sorrentino on the drive on the way to the facilty. Mike does a voice-over on the clip where he shares his thoughts and feelings about the next few months. Pesce recorded her husband for the last time and presumably posted it for public viewing yesterday.

Sorrentino seemed pensive and admitted that the day before his prison sentence began was the only day that he felt any anxiety, per People. However, on the day that he was booked in, the star shared that he was “happy to put this behind me.”

Sorrentino tied the knot to Lauren Pesce on November 1, and Inquisitr shared that they won’t be allowed to enjoy conjugal visits. The only intimate contact the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his new wife will be allowed is a short kiss at the start and end of every visit.

“I’m gonna workout every day, get in shape, and get ready to go back and film season three – that’s it. “The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. He’s currently under construction, but will be revealed. He’s under new management now.”

The two-minute clip shows that the reality star made a last-time treat at Starbucks. He sips the drinks while in the vehicle as he readies himself for life without the little luxuries.

“You can’t show weaknesses in such a situation.”

It appeared as if the reality star was already mentally preparing himself for his time in prison. He wanted to stay strong and vigilant.

Moments before the couple walk into the correctional facility, Sorrentino and Pesce share a long hug and kiss. He tells her, “I love you, honey,” while they cling to each other in the car. He then enters the prison to serve out his time, or as he puts it, “Now take me to jail.” Film buffs will recognize this line from Goodfellas.

Pesce recently updated Jersey Shore fans that Sorrentino has been inundated with thousands of letters from his fans. Inquisitr reported that Pesce said, “We speak every day and he’s doing great.”