Britney Spears’ Friends Fear For Her Mental Health After Father’s Deteriorating Sickness Consumes Her

Since announcing her indefinite hiatus from performing, and cancelling her second Las Vegas residency due to her father’s failing health, Britney Spears’ friends are now worried about the singer if anything drastic should happen to her father.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Spears took to her Twitter to let her fans know that her father, Jamie, had undergone emergency surgery following complications from a ruptured colon — and that she would be focusing on being there for her father and family, and, thus, cancelling the Domination show.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” the “…Baby One More Time” singer wrote to her adoring fans.

Now, a source has told Radar Online that they are worried about the pop sensation’s mental health now that her father is recuperating, and that should something drastic happen to him, they’re unsure how Spears will take the news.

“Britney’s dad literally saved her life. When her world was falling apart it was her dad who stepped in and took over every single detail of her life,” the source revealed. They also added that Jamie, 66, was the force behind her coming out of her very public meltdown in 2007, where the singer went so far as to shave her head in front of the paparazzi.

“Under her father’s guidance, Britney has made a remarkable recovery — Going from a meltdown where she shaved her head and lost her kids to today where she is selling out Las Vegas — it is all thanks to dad,” Radar Online‘s insider added.

The source also said that Spears has returned to old habits since her father’s surgery, and that she’s been binging on fast food and other unhealthy snacks since Jamie’s hospitalization. Spears has reportedly been hitting the drive through with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and that the stress of the ordeal has caused her to start stress eating.

“But the trouble with Brit is that she finds moderation virtually impossible, so Sam and others have had to almost hold her back and lock away the cookie jar at home,” the source revealed.

Spears has been quiet on social media since letting her followers know that she’d be postponing her show, but the insider also opened up to Radar Online saying that his health has been deteriorating, and that his family has remained hopeful for a speedy recovery — but the complications from his ruptured colon have been plentiful.

“If anything happens to this man, God help her. He is everything to his little girl,” the informant further added.