‘View’ Co-Host Sherri Shepherd Shows Off 25 Pound Weight Loss In Photo Shoot With Ashley Graham

Former View co-host Sherri Shepherd is feeling herself after losing 25 pounds. The 51-year-old actress showed off the result of her hard work and keto diet with a beach photo shoot for Ashley Graham’s line for Swimsuits for All. The Precious star posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram page showing her and a group of models smiling and laughing in front of the water.

Shepherd says that being involved in the shoot was challenging for her because she normally hides her body.

“Here’s some behind the scenes #video from my @swimsuitsforall#photoshoot. This was a particularly scary move for me bc I artfully disguise everything on my body I don’t want seen. But I said yes to being in a swimsuit bc I wanted to encourage you to run towards the very things you #fear bc there are amazing #blessings on the other side,” Shepherd wrote.

In the end, the experience was a positive one and she thanked the crew on the shoot for making things easy for her.

“Thank you to the #swimsuitsforall team for being so patient and kind. @ashleygraham @supermodelemme @taralynn you three are the best and thankyou for loving your God-given curves. You made me feel so comfortable. I laughed all day,” she concluded.

In the first video, Shepherd wears a black one-piece with a cut out underneath the bust. She plays a tambourine and dances around on the beach in Anguilla. In the second video, she walks next to Ashley Graham while wearing a floral swimsuit and holding a scarf above her head.

Shepherd struggles with type 2 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with in 2013, and has been working hard to lose the weight. She told followers on social media that she has gone 260 days without sugar and that she feels “amazing.” She says that she was inspired by the death of her mother, who died from complications related to diabetes, to take her health seriously, so she opted to try out the keto diet.

A heart-to-heart with her 13-year-old son, Jeffrey, pushed things over the edge for the star. Her son asked her if she dies who would take care of him and she realized that she needs to be there for her child.

She says she dropped sugar and went low-carb, and though it was difficult, she says she talks herself out of making bad decisions by reminding herself not to eat when she is emotional, but when she is actually hungry.

Shepherd also says that her ex has inspired her to get working on her revenge bod.