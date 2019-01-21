Dina Manzo Addresses Her Ongoing Family Feud With Caroline, Reveals Thoughts On Returning To ‘RHONJ’

Dina Manzo spoke out in a series of Instagram posts.

Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo appear to still be at odds.

Following years of a family feud, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star seemed to confirm that she and her older sibling are at odds after a fan asked her about her siblings on Instagram.

“How are things with the siblings? All but one still?” the fan asked, seemingly citing Dina’s issues with Caroline.

“Yep,” Dina replied, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on January 21.

According to the report, Dina didn’t specify which sibling she was at odds with, but because she previously said she and her other nine — yes, nine — siblings are very close, it appears to be very likely that Caroline was the sibling she was talking about.

Also on Instagram, Dina Manzo responded to a question from a fan who wanted to know if viewers would ever see her return to her role on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. As fans may recall, Dina was part of the original cast of the show, but left after Season 2. Then, after Jacqueline Laurita was removed from the cast after Season 5, Dina returned in a full-time role.

While Dina’s return was expected to be permanent, she ultimately left the series again after Laurita returned in a part-time position midway through production on Season 6.

Now, years later, Dina seems to be open to a return yet again.

As All About the Real Housewives explained, Dina responded to the fan’s question about a potential Real Housewives of New Jersey return with an emoji of a woman holding her hands in the air as if she wasn’t sure what the future will hold. While she may not be sure of a comeback, she’s also not sure that she’s completely done with the Bravo TV reality show.

During an episode of Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live, she revealed that she and her sister, Caroline, hadn’t spoken in a couple of years and said she thought everyone “changed” after they were cast on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“People become caricatures of themselves. A little part of what people say that they liked, they tend to put it on,” she explained.

Although Dina is no longer close to Caroline, she and her former co-star, Teresa Giudice, have remained close in the years since they joined the show and last year, Teresa posted an image of the two of them on her Instagram page.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 airs on Bravo TV on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.