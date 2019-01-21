Teyana Taylor Fires Back After Wild Rumor Circulates About Her Husband Impregnating Woman After Threesome

Teyana Taylor isn’t too pleased about the latest rumor circulating about her husband Iman Shumpert. According to Hollywood Life, the NBA baller reportedly impregnated a woman he and his wife participated in a threesome with. However, the rumors didn’t stop there. The alleged pregnancy is also said to be the reason why Teyana mysteriously deleted her Instagram account. Now, she’s setting the record straight.

Although Teyana has openly discussed their bedroom antics admitting she encouraged their sexual exploration, she adamantly insists the encounter did not lead to a pregnancy. It has been reported that the famed singer/actress has taken to social media firing back in response to the latest rumor.

Over the weekend, Teyana Taylor took to Twitter to rant about the rumor. She included four reasons why the rumor isn’t true and insisted she’s never touched the woman, in question, in her life. She also explained the real reason why she opted to delete her Twitter account. ‘

Teyana tweeted, “1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life,” Teyana wrote to clear things up. “2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn ‘WTP’ video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him. End of story.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s relationship. The Sacramento Kings baller has made his share of headlines as a result of multiple cheating scandals. In fact, many fans speculated it was Iman who wanted Teyana to partake in threesomes. But, during a previous interview, Teyana opened up about their relationship revealing her song “3Way” was about threesomes.

She also admitted the purpose of the song was to refute the myths about marital threesomes always being the man’s idea. In their case, Teyana revealed it was actually her idea. At the time, Teyana also claimed there were “no limits” in marriage, according to Madame Noire.

“Listen, I ain’t finna sing about nothing that I ain’t been through. Ok? My album just is what it is,” she said. “I’m not saying it’s what you have to do,” she added.

“I’m saying when you make a vow, and when you’re married, it ain’t no limits. Period. It ain’t no, what you gon’ do, what you not gon’ do. Why do we get married? How we gon’ get married and then have limits?”

Despite the rumors about the threesomes being the reason for the latest alleged debacle, Teyana Taylor insists the rumors aren’t true and her marriage with Iman Shumpert is just fine.