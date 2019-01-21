‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Considers Legal Action Against Fired Officer Who Arrested Her

During Christmas 2017, reality star Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer. Last week that officer was fired from the force after making numerous erroneous arrests. Now, the Real Housewives of New York alum says she is “looking into the allegations of misconduct” that got Officer Steven O’Leary fired and that she will take action “accordingly.”

O’Leary worked for the Martin County Sherrif’s Office for 11 months and made 80 drug-related arrests during that time, but was removed from the force after three of his recent drug arrests failed to test positive for narcotics. As a result, nine of O’Leary’s arrested inmates were released from custody and all of the officer’s arrests are going to be reviewed, according to Martin County Sheriff Willaim Snyder in a news conference on local NBC affiliate WPTC.

“It does not appear, after beginning to look at the 80 some odd cases, that any evidence was planted,” said Sheriff Snyder.

The Sherrif’s office says that O’Leary could face misconduct charges.

“We will never be able to fully put every piece of this back together,” said Snyder. “But we’ll learn from what we did, we’ll move forward, and we’ll be a stronger sheriff’s office as a result.”

In an exclusive interview with People, de Lesseps says she is considering her options in light of the new information.

“We are looking into the allegations of misconduct by Officer O’Leary and we’ll be acting accordingly,” she said.

The 53-year-old was arrested on December 24 in Palm Beach, where O’Leary was working at the time. She was in town after she and ex-husband Tom D’Agostino separated, and said that being in Palm Springs brought up a lot of difficult emotions for her and she lashed out.

She was charged after allegedly attacking a police officer for disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, and resisting arrest and threatening a public servant. She entered a plea of not guilty and later rejected a plea deal in February 2018.

Shortly after her arrest, she went on a retreat to address her drinking habits and entered into an alcohol treatment facility.

In July 2018, she pled guilty to battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication and was given one-year probation with 50 hours of community service. She was also required to attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and write a letter of apology to Officer O’Leary.

“The Countess” will return for season 11 of the Real Housewives of New York and says that she recently reached her 100-day milestone of sobriety in December.