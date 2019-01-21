Reese Witherspoon Jokes That All Her Mom Wants To Do Now Is Make Boomerang Videos

Once you start boomeranging, you can’t really stop — just asked Reese Witherspoon.

Earlier today, the mother of three shared one photo and one boomerang of herself and her mother, Betty, on what appears to be a ski trip. In the first photo in the pair, Witherspoon and her mother pose against a balcony. Witherspoon appears just in front of her mother as she holds a hot cup of coffee in her hand.

The actress looks like she is ready to hit the ski slopes in a pair of black snow pants and a black and white ski jacket. She wears her short, blonde locks down with a pink and blue beanie on top. Witherspoon also appears to be having a blast in the image as she is wearing a huge smile on her face.

Just behind her stands her mother who is also dressed for the ski slopes. Like her daughter, Betty wears a puffy jacket and a beanie as she also sports a big smile on her face. The next video in the deck is a boomerang where Reese and her mother once again rock huge smiles on their faces as they hold their coffee mugs in the air.

In the caption of the image, Reese explains to fans that she taught her mother how to boomerang and now that’s all that she wants to do. So far, the cute mother/ daughter post has earned the Big Little Lies star a lot of attention from followers with over 120,000 likes in addition to 890 plus comments.

Some fans chimed it to gush over how cute Reese and her mother are while countless others confessed that they too have somewhat of a boomerang addiction.

“Y’all are too cute for words,” one follower wrote.

“You are SO blessed/lucky to have your great mom with you! I lost my mom when I was 27 and miss her grace, strength and humor. Here’s to great moms that bring us so much joy like Betty!”

“You girls are too cute! You should totally do a Instagram video with your momma,” one more chimed in.

And as the Inquisitr recently shared, Reese, her mother, and her daughter Ava posed together for a spread in Vogue Magazine. The three ladies appear in the February issue of the publication and one photo shows the three beautiful ladies posing together on a beach. In the snapshot, Betty stands in the middle of her daughter and granddaughter and the three look so much alike that it’s almost scary.

Clearly, there’s really good genes in the Witherpoon family.