Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Thankful She No Longer Has To Deal With Dating In Hilarious Twitter Rant

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to tell it like it is on social media.

The mother of two is well known for bringing the funny to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, keeping things real yet funny at the same time. In her most recent Twitter spree, the wife of John Legend shared her thoughts on the topic of dating and how glad she is that she no longer has to be part of the dating scene.

“I haven’t dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the ‘let’s be exclusive’ thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f*** have you been. 12 years in and married ‘baby hey, I’m ready to be exclusive,'” she started off the silly rant in back-to-back tweets.

The model then went on to tweet her sympathy for any of her followers who are dating right now, especially after many of them shared stories of their own dating disasters with the mother of two.

“Oh man these stories. I don’t know how you guys are out there dating now. god bless you on your journey.”

“I didn’t date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation,” she joked.

So far, the tweets have gained Teigen a ton of attention with the most recent one receiving over 241 comments, 1,000 retweets, and 33,000 favorites. Some of her followers commented on how funny Chrissy is while countless others continued to share horror stories from their own dating lives.

“I went on a date w a guy named Moses, seemed normal. took him home. I decided to check my mailbox on my way up and he took a pottery barn catalog. and started chewing on it. CHEWING ON IT,” one follower wrote.

And when she isn’t busy joking with followers on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Teigen is busy sharing photos of her children with her millions of social media followers. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Teigen delighted fans with a solo photo of her only daughter.

In the sweet snapshot, little Luna wears a huge smile on her face as she poses in front of a bunch of stone columns. The toddler looks dressed to impress as she sported a furry pink jacket on top and a black-and-white patterned skirt on the bottom. Like other photos that she posts of her kids, this one earned Teigen a ton of attention — attracting over 1.1 million likes in addition to 3,900 comments.

Thank goodness for Chrissy Teigen.