Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Thinks His New Girlfriend Could Be ‘The One,’ According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Ben Higgins is finally moving on from former fiancee Lauren Bushnell.

As fans of the former reality star know, Ben Higgins found love on ABC’s hit show The Bachelor. But after proposing to Lauren Bushnell on the show, the couple went through a rough patch and eventually called it quits in 2017. After struggling for a while to find love, Higgins is now reportedly smitten with the new woman in his life.

According to Hollywood Life, things between Ben and his new girlfriend are going incredibly well. In fact, sources close to the reality star claim that the new woman has basically turned his life around and while he was incredibly sad and unlucky in love for quite a bit of time, the new relationship has rejuvenated him.

“Ben was really struggling until his new girlfriend came along. Friends are so happy for Ben because he was really having trouble getting out of his own head and feeling happy. They cannot believe the sudden change in him. It’s like day and night.”

The source also shared that it really hurt Ben after Lauren started dating so quickly following their breakup. Shortly after the two called it quits, Bushnell started dating Devin Antin but the pair broke up this past August. Now she’s linked to country crooner Chris Lane.

According to the insider, Ben really, really loved and cared about Lauren and seeing her with someone new was like a dagger to his heart. But luckily, Ben has been gushing over the new lady in his life to friends and they’re all really happy for him.

“[Ben’s friends] feel he hasn’t been this happy since he and Lauren got engaged. It was because he was having such a hard time moving on from Lauren that he turned down The Bachelor when asked again, and now, he is well aware he made the right decision,” the insider dished. “He’s even telling friends this could be it for him!”

Ben has yet to share a photo of his new lady on his highly-followed Instagram account but the same source shares that fans are hoping that he opens up about his hot new relationship on his Almost Famous! podcast. And while Higgins seems to be very happy in his latest romance, so does former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. After calling it quits with Shawn Booth, the Inquisitr recently shared that things are heating up between Bristowe and Jason Tartick. During her podcast, Off The Vine, Bristowe basically confirmed that they were an item.

“It’s actually so strange to go from being engaged to think of someone as your boyfriend, but I would be upset if [Jason] was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else,” she told listeners.