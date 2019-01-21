‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Cane Punches Billy!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 22, bring a heated visitor to the Abbott household, a terrible lie, and suspicious minds.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) rings the doorbell at the Abbott mansion, and when Billy (Jason Thompson) answers the door, Cane punches him in the face, according to She Knows Soaps. After Devon (Bryton James) refused to let Cane take the Hamilton Winters Group jet to the prison, he drove there — but failed to arrive before visiting hours were over. Meanwhile, Billy managed to fly the Jabot jet, and made it in plenty of time to see a surprised Lily (Christel Khalil).

While Billy beat around the bush for a bit, in the end, he revealed that he walked in on Cane and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kissing. What’s worse, both Cane and Victoria were sober, and it happened more than once. Lily cannot believe it, especially since Victoria and Cane hate each other. Of course, Billy has no reason to lie to her. Crushed, she returned to her cell — and Cane could not talk to her later on. Since he found out Billy had been there, he knew Billy spilled the beans.

At the Abbott mansion, Cane vows to make Billy regret his vengeful actions. It looks like Billy will end up with several people angry at him over his penchant for getting revenge without thinking things through first. Summer (Hunter King) returns soon, and that cat will likely soon come clawing out of the bag, too.

Today on #YR, Billy makes a shocking discovery and Kyle gets Lola a present that's out of this world. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/JTpS3CPUyv pic.twitter.com/4KrleDgBjx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) catches Kerry (Alice Hunter) in a lie. He’s suspicious because of the strange way Kerry acts sometimes. He’s at a point in life where he no longer has any time for games and lies. Jack even reveals to Kyle (Michael Mealor) that he believes he’s finished with Kerry, largely due to her inability to tell him the truth. Kerry is hiding something big, but it may be something completely different than Jack thinks.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) grows suspicious of Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) motives. Nobody disliked Victor (Eric Braeden) more than Nick — that is, except for Phyllis. Sure, Nick impersonated J.T., took down Newman, and used the proceeds to start Dark Horse last year — but in the end, Victor is still his dad. Right now Nick and Victor have buried the hatchet — at least briefly — to help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Phyllis pushes too hard over the J.T. stuff, and Nick starts to wonder what her angle is.