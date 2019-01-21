Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Work Up A Serious Sweat Together In New Workout Video

JLo and A-Rod worked up a sweat as they hit the gym together.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez worked up a serious sweat together in a new video posted to A-Rod’s Instagram page over the weekend. On January 20, the athlete shared a clip of himself and JLo hitting the gym together for a new challenge he urged his millions of followers to get in on — one which includes ditching the carbs and the sugar for a whole 10 days.

In the social media video, the loved-up duo proved that the couple that works out together, stays together. They showed off their exercise moves on a number of different pieces of gym equipment.

Jennifer flaunted her insanely toned abs in an stomach-baring black top and matching black leggings, adding a little color to her ensemble with a pair of neon orange sneakers. Alex rocked a blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

The couple did a number of the same moves as they hit the gym, both lifting weights as they worked up a pretty serious sweat — and working out side by side on a stepper — inside the Miami, Florida, gym. Other moves the duo took on in the clip included a slew of crunches and lunges. The couple also enjoyed a funny dance-off together to get loose.

In the caption, Alex shared that their fitness routine was part of a new 10-day challenge he and his girlfriend are currently taking part in.

“We pinky promise,” he wrote with a fingers-crossed emoji, encouraging his 2.1 million Instagram followers to also get in on the action by adding, “Join me and Jennifer for a 10-day challenge. No carbs, no sugar. Who’s in?”

Asking fans to tag two friends to join in the comments section, he then joked about how he’s going to struggle to ditch the treats, adding, “Someone hide the cookie dough.” This comment came along with a cookie emoji and the hashtag #ignoremydancing.

But even though the new post is part of a new health and fitness challenge for Lopez and Rodriguez, the couple have shared that they’re certainly no strangers to hitting the gym together in the past.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Back in 2017, Alex told E! News that he actually believes Jennifer is a better athlete than he is — despite him being one of the most famous baseball stars in the world.

“We work out together all the time,” A-Rod said of how he and JLo like to stay fit together. “She is a fitness enthusiast and she’s a much better athlete than me.”

He also revealed that Jennifer was a keen runner in high school, and also “does all types of workouts which I don’t try to keep up [with].”

Lopez and Rodriguez were even spotted working out together on New Year’s Day at the start of this month. Women’s Health reported that Rodriguez invited his followers in on his gym session with Lopez as they rang in 2019 in a very healthy way. He gave a glimpse at their session on social media.

But when they’re not exercising together, the duo are enjoying some family time with their children.

As the Inquisitr shared in December, Jennifer posted the most adorable video on social media — one showing her daughter, Emme, performing an Elvis song on her ukulele. She was joined by Alex’s daughters Natasha and Ella, proving that they’re all one big happy family. Lopez shares her two children with former husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares his two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.