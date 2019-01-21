Ireland Baldwin Says Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Are ‘Like The Same Person’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding shocked a lot of people as it seemed to happen rather quickly. However, Ireland Baldwin is speaking out about her cousin’s marriage and revealed that she thinks they are “perfect for each other.”

According to Us Weekly, Ireland spoke to reporters during a nightclub opening and said the two are “perfect for each other because they’re like the same person.”

She revealed that the two are “really sweet” and “loving of each other.”

Hailey and Justin revealed they had married in a quiet courthouse ceremony in September 2018. The two had been engaged for only two months and dating for only a few before tying the knot. Many were shocked that the two had married, but Ireland revealed that the two are “really good for each other.”

Ireland explained, “They’re going through the same struggles … and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go through s**t and I think they’re really good for each other through what we all go all go through — anxiety, stress, whatever it is.”

Justin Bieber famously dated Selena Gomez off and on for many years. Although they had a long history together, the two called it quits for good in early 2018. Justin and Hailey also dated off and on over the years. After Justin and Selena broke up in 2018, he and Hailey started dating again. Their whirlwind romance included an engagement followed by their shocking marriage.

Although they are already legally married, the two reportedly plan to have a more formal wedding this year. There have been plenty of rumors swirling about when and where the couple will wed and who will be a part of their wedding party. As previously reported by Inquisitr, one of the Jenner girls will likely be a bridesmaid. Many are speculating that it will be Kendall Jenner who is a part of the wedding party. The wedding is reportedly in the works and is rumored to be happening at the end of the month or on Justin’s birthday which is March 1. The singer will turn 25-years-old on his birthday.

Neither Hailey nor Justin has spoken out about their rumored wedding and both have been relatively quiet on social media. At the beginning of the year, though, Hailey took to Instagram to talk about her anxieties and insecurities. She also vowed to spend 2019 being “confident” with who she is. Along with the post, she shared a photo of herself smiling.