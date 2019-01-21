‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals Latest Pregnancy Craving

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is 33 weeks along in her pregnancy and her pregnancy cravings are still strong. On Sunday night, she took to Instagram to reveal her latest craving.

Catelynn wrote, “It’s only 4 degrees outside but when pregnancy cravings call you get in ur cold a** car and go get ice cream.”

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra live in Michigan which was impacted by Winter Storm Harper. The winter storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures to many areas across the United States, but it looks like Catelynn didn’t let the cold weather deter her from satisfying her pregnancy craving.

In September 2018, the reality show star and her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed that they were expecting another baby. At the time, they explained to Us Weekly that the pregnancy was a “huge shock”

Speaking to the outlet, Catelynn explained, “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The couple later revealed that they are expecting another daughter.

Fans met Catelynn and Tyler on their episode of 16 and Pregnant back in 2009. On the episode, fans watched as the teenagers struggled with the decision of whether or not to place their baby for adoption. They ultimately decided to place their daughter for adoption and fans have watched the adoption play out over the years. Their storyline has helped give viewers an inside look at adoption and the emotions that go along with it.

In 2014, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Nova. Nova recently turned 4-years-old and Catelynn took to Instagram to post photos of the special day which included unicorn cupcakes.

Catelynn is due to give birth to her third child in early March, but she hinted that she may have to be induced at 37 weeks. If Catelynn is induced, she is making sure she is prepared for her baby girl and is getting the nursery ready. In recent weeks, she took to Instagram to post photos of the nursery as well as her growing baby bump.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Teen Mom OG has reportedly been picked up for another season. The entire cast has signed back on for another season; however, it is unclear when a new season would air on MTV. Currently, Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is airing on MTV with a new episode set to air Monday night.