‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Professes His Love – For Peanut Butter

ABC's leading man spreads the love with a new Instagram photo.

Colton Underwood better hope his final pick on The Bachelor doesn’t have a peanut allergy. The 26-year-old former NFL player posted a new photo to Instagram that shows him with one of his truest loves: a jar of peanut butter.

Underwood is looking dapper in a navy suit and matching tie in the snap as he holds a jar of Jif Natural peanut butter. But The Bachelor star swears the pic isn’t product placement. In the caption, Colton assures fans, “This is not an ad. I just love peanut butter… a lot.”

Colton Underwood’s peanut butter photo has already received over 95,000 likes, so it’s no surprise that fans also hit the comments section to post reaction to the ABC star’s new photo. While some fans joked that Skippy brand is better than Jif, another fan asked of Colton’s peanut butter pick, “But why is it crunchy and not creamy? I need answers.”

Another follower joked, “Peanut butter… will you accept this rose?” perhaps insinuating that Underwood, who has been open about his virginity, will end his season of The Bachelor without picking any of his final women.

You can see Colton Underwood’s new Instagram photo in which he shows off his love for peanut butter below.

Longtime Bachelor fans may have already known about Coltin’s passion for peanut butter. The Colton’s Legacy founder has routinely tweeted about how he loves to indulge in both Nutella hazelnut spread and peanut butter. Colton once even posted a photo of himself eating peanut butter from a bowl.

According to Kiss FM, Colton Underwood’s go-to to breakfast is a bowl of oatmeal and a spoonful of peanut butter, and he recently told Bello magazine he likes to eat waffles topped with peanut butter and honey.

Of course, as the leading man on The Bachelor, Colton is looking for a love that doesn’t come out of a jar. But does the L word leave a bitter taste in his mouth? On last season’s edition of The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood revealed that he had his heart broken after telling a former girlfriend he was in love with her, only to have his feelings unreciprocated.

Last week, the hunky athlete told the LadyGang podcast that celebrity gymnast Aly Raisman was his “first love.” The Bachelor star also revealed that his biggest heartbreak was when his relationship with the Olympic gold-medalist ended in 2017, according to People.

Underwood described the couple’s split as “confusing and hard in the beginning,” but added that it also taught him a lot about himself and what he needs to work on in a relationship.

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.