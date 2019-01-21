Brad Pitt New Girlfriend Charlize Theron Already Feuding With Angelina Jolie, Per Radar

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie move forward with their divorce, he’s reportedly moving on with his love life. According to Radar Online, the famed actor is reportedly dating South African-born actress Charlize Theron. The two are said to have met through Charlize’s ex Sean Penn. An insider close to the pair recently discussed their budding romance during an interview with The Sun.

The relationship is reportedly very new. “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed.”

While Brad Pitt and Charlize are allegedly off to a good start romantically, there are claims that there’s already one problem. She and Brad’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie aren’t off to the best start. Another insider recently spoke with Radar sharing details about the rumored feud between Angelina and Charlize. The two women, who are both very successful in their own right, are said to have an unspoken competition.

“Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her.”

However, the insider went on to reveal that the feud is nothing new. Apparently, Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron were never really fond of each other. According to the insider, their feud has been ongoing. “The hate-fest between these two started a long time ago and just won’t stop,” the insider told the publication. Behind the scenes, directors reportedly enjoy the competition between the two as they’ve both auditioned for the some of the same roles in the past. “It’s as though directors are getting a buzz out of playing them against each other, by dangling a script to both of them then leaving them to b**** and slug it out.”

The latest reports about Brad Pitt’s new relationship with Charlize Theron follows a string of reports about Angelina Jolie’s birthday celebration for their 14-year-old daughter Zahara. In wake of the teen’s birthday celebration, she was spotted out with her mother but Angelina reportedly made headlines due to how she handled the birthday arrangements. It was reported that Angelina failed to include Brad and he wasn’t invited to his daughter’s birthday festivities.

The estranged pair have been embroiled in a heated divorce and custody battle over their children for the last two years. Even now, it is still unclear when Brad and Angelina’s divorce will be finalized.