Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream Amid Blac Chyna, Alexis Skyy Drama

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may not be on the best of terms, but that hasn’t stopped him from spending quality time with his daughter, Dream. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a beautiful photo of his little girl and fans everywhere are swooning.

According to Hollywood Life, Rob recently took to Twitter with the photo of a smiling Dream. The 2-year-old laughed and pointed at the camera while her father presumably snapped the photo. Rob captioned the candid moment, “Bling blaww burr,” likely in response to the winter weather. In just a short period of time, the photo has gone viral and tons of fans have complimented Rob on how adorable his daughter is.

With his budding relationship and the quality time spent with his daughter, Rob Kardashian has been a very busy man lately. But that hasn’t stopped him from clashing with his ex, Blac Chyna. In fact, Rob reportedly clashed with Blac Chyna after doting on the new lady in his life, Alexis Skyy. Several reports suggest Chyna and Alexis aren’t off to the best start now that Alexis is reportedly dating Rob. However, it looks like the relationship will be something Chyna will have to adjust to.

Bling blaww burr ????☁️❄️???? pic.twitter.com/7rfcwOmw3o — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 19, 2019

The latest news follows a string of reports about Rob Kardashian’s drama with Blac Chyna and his budding romance with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy. Last week, dating rumors began circulating and now an insider close to Rob and Alexis has reportedly confirmed their relationship isn’t “as new as everyone thinks.”

“Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks, and she really likes him. Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all,” the insider said. “She’s a very sweet girl, she’s ambitious, but not at the expense of the people in her life. Her daughter is the center of her world and that’s something she and Rob bonded over right away because he’s the same way about his little girl.”

As Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy continue to make headlines, the famed reality star also caught the attention of fans after his big win in court. Earlier this week, Rob and Chyna made their way back to court for an appearance regarding his lawsuit against her for damages to his sister’s home. Chyna reportedly filed a motion to have the case moved to a smaller court, but the judge denied her request, ruling in Rob’s favor. For Rob, it appears the year is off to a relatively good start.