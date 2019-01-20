Woman In Prince Philip Car Crash Says She Hasn’t Received An Apology From The Royals

Prince Philip got into a car accident on Thursday, January 17.

One of the women involved in a car accident with Prince Philip isn’t too pleased with the royal family right now, People is reporting. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, Prince Philip’s Land Rover crashed into a Kia that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman with a 9-month-old baby in the backseat on Thursday, January 17. There was also a 28-year-old woman in the passenger seat named Emma Fairweather, who ended up breaking her wrist due to the crash. The driver also received cuts to her knees. Fortunately, the infant in the car was uninjured. Ninety-seven-year-old Prince Philip also walked away from the crash uninjured.

“I’m lucky to be alive and he hasn’t even said sorry,” Fairweather said to the press.

“It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.”

A palace spokeswoman denied Fairweather’s claims and said that a “full message of support was sent.” Fairweather says that while she did receive a message, she did not find it to be an adequate apology.

“He said, ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you.’ That’s not an apology or even a well-wish.”

Fairweather also says she doesn’t quite buy Prince Philip’s story that he was “dazzled by the sun,” as it was overcast that day. Prince Philip doesn’t appear to be too shaken up by the crash and was photographed driving without a seat-belt near the royal family’s Sandringham Estate on Sunday, a mere two days after the crash. While the accident started a conversation about whether a 97-year-old should even be on the roads, authorities say they have approved Prince Philip to resume driving.

Prince Philip was photographed driving a new Land Rover without wearing a seatbelt, two days after his last one was wrecked in a car crashhttps://t.co/zcS1ZzZRi6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2019

“Suitable words of advice has been given to the driver,” said Norfolk Police. Prince Philip was also administered an eye test Saturday morning, which he passed. In addition, he visited the hospital on Friday morning for a “precautionary check-up.” Norfolk Police say they will continue to investigate the incident.

As for Prince Philip, biographer and friend Gyles Brandreth believes that he will begrudgingly give up driving if he is advised to for safety reasons. Brandreth also says that Prince Philip has been known to be a “dynamo” and probably wouldn’t appreciate people advising the man to “slow down” as he ages. Still, if he is told he can no longer drive, Brandreth thinks that he’s not going to argue.

“He is a pragmatist and a realist and I’m sure he will accept that while possibly muttering under his breath,” said Brandreth.