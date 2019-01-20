Man Accidentally Proposes To His Girlfriend After Taking Ambien

As many will know, it’s never a good idea to underestimate the power of sleep. Whether you’re an overworked college student or an exhausted parent, logging a few solid hours of sleep can do wonders, especially if you’ve been deprived of sleep as of late.

Unfortunately, for some, falling asleep naturally is not always an easy task, and many rely on alternative means in order to get enough sleep to make it through the next day. While counting sheep or falling in front of the television might work for some, others resort to pharmaceuticals to get the job done. For one Reddit user, things escalated quickly after taking a few pills.

As reported by the New York Post, an unidentified man took to Reddit to recount a rather bizarre proposal. The man in question was having trouble sleeping one night and decided to take four 10 mg Ambien. As the New York Post mentions, this is four times the recommended dosage.

After waking the next morning, the man rose to discover that his girlfriend was wearing an engagement ring — a ring that he had acquired on Craigslist. After his girlfriend — or rather, his fiancée — explained to him what happened, the unidentified man immediately went to check his Facebook account, only to find that he had changed his relationship status to “engaged.”

The Reddit user recounted his shock after he logged onto his Facebook account, only to be greeted by his new relationship status.

“I go on my facebook and apparently my ambien drugged brain changed my relationship status to engaged and it got 150+likes before i f***in saw it. I had not planned on being engaged with my girlfriend for another year and a half and probably wouldve gotten her a better ring but ambien sped up the process ten folds,” he wrote.

The newly-engaged man took to Reddit to share his story, and he also took the time to answer some pressing questions posted by other Reddit users. One commenter asked how he was able to wake up in the first place, considering he took 40 mg of Ambien.

“my sleep schedule is horrendous. i didn’t even sleep with 40mg i do remember hallucinating and seeing things and having an enhanced feeling of empathy for an hour then i blacked out and i guess that’s when the deed happened lol,” he explained.

This is not the only time Ambien users have reported doing bizarre things after taking the drug. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, comedienne and actress Roseanne Barr attributed her racist tweets to taking Ambien.