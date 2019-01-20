’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Thanks Fans For Donations

Ashley Martson from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance is thanking fans for their unwavering support and the donations made to her GoFundMe page during her time in the hospital, according to a report from Us Weekly.

The reality TV star was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive at her home. It was later revealed that she was suffering from acute kidney failure caused by complications from her lupus diagnosis. While in the hospital, a donation page was set up to raise $5,000 in order to assist the star with covering “unexpected medical costs and loss of income.” The total raised was a bit less, coming in at $3,860, but Martson said the money was enough to help out. The star posted the information to her Instagram story, where she also thanked fans for their generosity.

“I am so thankful for your help and kind hearts,” she wrote. “You guys are truly a blessing and I will forever be grateful for each of you. All the cards and care packages sent made me smile and tear up at the same time.”

She went on to say that the acts of kindness from her supporters often remind her that there are still “kind and compassionate people in this world.”

Martson said she has began the slow process of recovery and will hopefully return to work in a few weeks.

During her stay at the hospital, Martson began dialysis treatments. According to her Instagram page, she had to undergo surgery to place a catheter into her abdomen in order to start the treatments.

The star’s estranged husband, Jay Smith, who also appears on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiance, reportedly got on a plane and rushed to be by Martson’s side in the hospital. During the season the couple tried to make their relationship work, but Martson ended things with the Jamaican-born man after she discovered him talking to other women on dating apps.

Despite the drama of the past, Smith took to Instagram to post a photo of himself holding Martson’s hand as she rested in her hospital bed.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that,” he captioned the photo.

It’s unclear whether the couple might be working to rebuild their strained relationship, as neither one has actually addressed the many rumors going around.