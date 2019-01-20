Masazo Nonaka, The Oldest Man In The World, Dies At The Age Of 113

Warm baths, being stress-free and eating tasty sweets were some of the keys to his longevity a family member said.

The world’s oldest living man, Masazo Nonaka died Sunday morning at 113 years of age at his home — a family owned hot springs hotel. His family said he died of natural causes, and that he went peacefully. His granddaughter told media outlets, per TMZ, that they felt great shock following the loss of the great figure. She said Mr. Nonaka acted the same as usual Saturday but passed away Sunday at home without causing any fuss for his family.

Masazo Nonaka’s passing comes shortly after controversial claims came out about the oldest female super-centenarian (that’s the term for a person who exceeds 110 years of age) that’s ever lived. Jeanne Louise Calment, who was from Arles, France is listed in the Guiness Book of World Records as the oldest woman that’s ever lived.

Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122, made history for accomplishing her feat of longevity. However, besides being the oldest documented person who’s ever lived, she made headlines recently because some researchers proported that she lied about her age.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that researcher Nikolay Zak believes the woman that laid claim to being the oldest woman in the world is actually Yvonne Calment, Jeanne Louise Calment’s daughter. If the claims are true, that would make her a fraud and would also have made her 99 when she died.

Nikolay Zak, who is of the Moscow Centre For Continuous Mathematical Education, believes Jeanne Louise Calment assumed her mother’s identity to avoid paying inheritance taxes in the 1930’s. He documented that reason and others for why he believed she was not 122 at the time of her death in a report.

The Inquisitr reported last April that Masazo Nonaka had taken the distinction of being the world’s oldest man from 113-year-old Francisco Nunez Olivera, who died shortly after his birthday in February 2018. Interestingly enough, Masazo Nonaka doesn’t hold the record for being the oldest living man ever. The oldest super-centarian hailed from Japan, too, and he was 116-years-old when he died in 2013.

Masazo Nonaka was born July 25, 1905 during the the Theodore Roosevelt administration. The year 1905 was also when Albert Einstein famously released his theory of relativity to the public.

To quote The Inquisitr and put this into perspective,

Mr. Nonaka has lived through four Japanese emperors, 20 U.S. presidents, 10 Popes, five British monarchs, two world wars, and two instances of the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series.

Nonaka began his life as a farmer, and then he later worked as a lumberjack. After plying his trade as a lumberjack, he then oversaw his family’s hot springs hotel, the onsen ryokan.

The hot springs facility is owned by his family to this day, and Masazo Nonaka frequently enjoyed taking a dip in its warm spas. Consequently, those relaxing baths were one of the keys to her grandfather’s longevity, Ms. Nonaka said. She additionally credited his long life to his stress-free way of living and the Japanese and Western tasty sweets he liked to eat at the end of meals. She said his favorite treat was strawberry sponge cake.

Last year, when Guiness Book of World Records confirmed he was the oldest living man alive, Masazo Nonaka was fairly independent — often using his wheelchair to get around. According to The Independendent, Nonaka enjoyed watching sumo wrestling and TV dramas that featured samurais. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper in the morning.

Masazo Nonaka also outlived three of his children and his wife.