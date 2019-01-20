Producers Guild Awards: Complete List Of Winners

‘Green Book,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and ‘Sesame Street’ among the honored.

Awards season continued on Saturday, January 19, when the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards were handed out at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

According to the Producers Guild of America‘s website, the PGA Awards “celebrates the finest producing work of the year, and gives the Guild an opportunity to honor some of the living legends who have shaped [the] profession.” There are 13 categories, spanning both film and television.

Deadline noted that the PGA Awards’ best movie winner has gone on to win an Academy Award 20 out of 29 times. This year, Green Book won the top prize. Is an Oscar in its future?

Meanwhile, television writer, director, and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino was honored with the special Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television. Known for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, she was presented with the trophy by Lauren Graham.

“I hope that I took away from Mr. Lear the ability to take care of my troupe, make the women feel empowered, and not make the men feel like schmucks, to make sure that whatever we do, we do it in great love,” she said during her acceptance speech, reported Variety.

Robert Downey, Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Emma Stone, Regina Hall, Amy Adams, Ben Stiller, Alison Brie, Jordana Brewster, John David Washington, Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Bradley Cooper, Padma Lakshmi, John C. Reilly, Constance Wu, Octavia Spencer, and Jordan Peele were among the celebrities in attendance.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here is the complete list of winners at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Green Book producers Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? producers Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, and Caryn Capotosto

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Americans Season 6 producers Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, and Joshua Brand

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama WINNER: #TheAmericans (Season 6): @joeweisberg @joel_fields Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand pic.twitter.com/OYvQvAg256 — Producers Guild (@producersguild) January 20, 2019

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 producers Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, and Sheila Lawrence

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, and Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Fahrenheit 451 producers Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and David Coatsworth

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Season 11 and 12 producers Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Sandra Zweig

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: WINNER: Anthony Bourdain: #PartsUnknown (Season 11, Season 12): @Bourdain Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig pic.twitter.com/bb6K2XxxN9 — Producers Guild (@producersguild) January 20, 2019

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 5 producers (eligibility determination pending)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 producers (eligibility determination pending)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 5

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Being Serena Season 1

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street Season 48

The Milestone Award

Toby Emmerich

The David O. Selznick Award in Motion Pictures

Kevin Feige

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television

Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Visionary Award

Kenya Barris

The Stanley Kramer Award

Jane Fonda