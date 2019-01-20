Khloe Kardashian Says You Don’t Need A Man On Valentine’s Day

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about different ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day, revealing that a woman doesn’t need to be in a relationship in order to celebrate the holiday of love.

According to a January 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about Valentine’s Day, revealing that anyone can spend it with someone that the they love, and it doesn’t have to be a romantic holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s words came while she was speaking out about her recent cosmetics collaboration with her best friend, Malika Haqq.

“We’ve actually never done a collab together of this magnitude before. I think a lot of best friends can relate, especially when someone is going through a breakup or whatever. People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other,” the reality star stated.

As many fans will remember, Khloe Kardashian had a very rough time in her romantic life last year. Her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

The cheating scandal erupted just hours before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, and although the pair stayed together and have been trying to work things out, rumors continue to circulate that they’re still on the rocks.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloe is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source told the magazine of the couple’s strained relationship.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is said to still be struggling with the aftermath of the cheating scandal, although it’s been nine months since the shocking blow to the relationship. Insiders claim that it still remains to be seen if the pair can get past the infidelity and rebuild what they once had in order to continue to move forward with their relationship and family.

“Regaining Khloe’s trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.