‘PUBG’s’ Vikendi Map Will Officially Launch Next Week

The developer of popular battle royale shooter game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is preparing to launch a new map for players on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles, according to a report from Game Rant. The new map has been dubbed Vikendi and it’s a 6×6 snow map that developers say is focused on players being able to easily track and discover enemies.

“Vikendi is a tracker’s paradise. Fresh footprints across a sea of snow leave no question as to who has been there before. But while open fields and forests are abundant, there are also dozens of small villages dotting the entirety of the island,” the developers of the game explained.

Due to its smaller size, the gameplay of Vikendi is quick-paced and more intense than is typically is on maps like Erangel and Miramar, but it reportedly offers a more tactical experience than the rainforest map Sanhok. While waiting to board the plane in the game’s lobby, players can pick up and toss snowballs at each other. After getting on the plane, players will then have to pick a spot on the snowy-filled map and jump down on to the winter wonderland to prepare for battle. Once they’ve landed, players must then search houses and other structures to find weapons and supplies to attack enemies and ultimately be the last man, duo, or team standing.

According to a report from Fox Sports Asia, since the island is so small, once players pay attention to the ever-moving play zone they probably won’t need to utilize the vehicles available on the map. However, if players do want to use the vehicles then they should keep in mind that there will be a lot of slippages as vehicles tend to slide on the icy areas of the map. There is also a Vikendi-exclusive snowmobile, which will better handle the icy terrain but it will only fit two players at a time, which might not be an option for teams looking to travel together.

Vikendi was originally revealed at The Game Awards 2018 and has already been live on the PC version of the game for quite a while. It has also been available in beta mode on test servers on other platforms for players to enjoy and provide feedback to the developers. The map will officially be launched for Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One on January 22.

As the game continues to increase in popularity, it’s likely that the PUBG team will continue to create more amazing maps and content across all its platforms for players to explore and utilize.