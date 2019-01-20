Apple MacBook Air And Pro Users Still Experiencing Issues With New Keyboard

Ever since Apple implemented the butterfly key-switch keyboard into its lineup of laptops, customers have been voicing their complaints about the keys not functioning as they should. After the initial release, the company has tried to improve the keyboard, but it seems users are still experiencing issues with the latest iterations of Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which both came equipped with updated versions of the butterfly keys, according to the popular tech reviewer Lewis Hilsenteger, who is behind the Unbox Therapy YouTube account.

According to a report from CNET, one of the main issues experienced by customers is the sticking of individual keys on the keyboard caused by dust and dirt particles getting lodged inside. In the latest update, Apple tried to address the issue by placing a protective and flexible membrane to “prevent dust particles from getting in and blocking the keys.” And while that worked for some, many others are still voicing complaints across social media, including Hilsenteger, who made a video to explain his current situation with Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air.

He said that the malfunctioning MacBook Air was the laptop he used as his daily computer when all of a sudden, “the keyboard started to misbehave.” He then took his issue to Twitter to see if other users were also experiencing similar issues with the third-generation butterfly keys, and sure enough, the response was overwhelming.

The YouTuber went on to explain his issue is with the “E” key; he claims something “weird” happens whenever he’s typing, which causes the keyboard to add extra spaces and an extra “E” to whatever he’s working on. He then demonstrates for the camera and viewers are able to see and better understand the issue.

“You get the extra ‘E’ then you hit the space then it delivers another ‘E’ on the beginning of the next word,” he said.

According to a report from Laptop Magazine, countless users are also dealing with a “randomly-occurring issue where clicking the space bar enters two spaces.”

Apple has yet to address this issue, but the company does currently have a keyboard servicing program in place that “will service eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards, free of charge. The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard,” according to the company’s website.

This service doesn’t currently apply to the 2018 laptops, but it’s possible that Apple might include the newer models down the line if the complaints from customers continue to flood in.