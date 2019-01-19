‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Cane Threatens Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings chaos to Genoa City as the new year kicks into full swing. Jack and Sharon feel optimistic. However, Cane makes a vow, some of the Fab Four form a new alliance, and Arturo does something desperate.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) punches Billy (Jason Thompson) right in the face when Billy answers the door at Abbott mansion. Cane is furious that Billy took it upon himself to go visit Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison and revealed the details about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cane’s kisses. Cane desperately tried to tell her first, but Devon (Bryton James) would not lend him the jet and also told him not to lay all this on Lily. Apparently, nobody gave Billy the same advice, or he was so hell-bent on revenge that he didn’t stop to think about how such devastating news would affect Lily as she tries to live her life behind bars.

Now Cane is left with the possibility of his family imploding again, and he vows to make Billy live to regret his hasty visit to Lily.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) believes that the Newmans are conspiring against her and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to avoid going down for J.T.’s murder. After all these months of working together, the Fab Four splits apart. Inquisitr reported that somehow Phyllis hopes to talk Sharon into forming an alliance despite their terrible past. However, Sharon could have some ideas of her own where such an alliance is concerned.

Time to cut the cake. ???? We’re celebrating 30 years as the #1 Daytime Drama on the #YR set, and you’re invited! Follow along on our Instagram and Facebook stories. ???? pic.twitter.com/cECtcYYZYo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 17, 2019

Finally, after a near kiss with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), Arturo (Jason Canela) tries to make a commitment. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Mia decide to renew their vows despite Rey’s obvious feelings for Sharon and Mia’s apparent desire for Arturo. They hope the symbolic ceremony will help them restore their marriage and move forward as a stable couple after all they’ve gone through in the past.

However, Inquisitr reported that Arturo manages to upstage the vow renewal by unexpectedly popping the question. Arturo decides he’s ready to make a commitment and not keep things casual like he usually does in relationships. He asks Abby (Melissa Ordway) to marry him. For Abby, the move probably comes as a surprise considering that Arturo only recently declared his love for her. Mia certainly won’t appreciate Arturo using her big day to ask Abby to marry him, but clearly, Arturo does not care how Mia feels about it. The biggest question is, how will Abby feel about it?