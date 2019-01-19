Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage And Legs In Racy New Instagram Post

The supermodel left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

Emily Ratajkowski got pulses racing with her latest new Instagram post. The sultry supermodel left little to the imagination in a candid photo she shared on social media on Saturday — and proved once again why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the world.

Ratajkowski once again proved that less is more, stepping out in a white dress meant to look like a men’s button-down shirt. The low-cut neck showed off plenty of cleavage, stopping at just about her midriff. The supermodel opted to step out sans bra, providing onlookers with a healthy helping of sideboob. The dress stopped at the top of Ratajkowski’s thighs, showing off her lean, toned legs to full effect.

Ratajkowski kept the rest of her look simple but elegant, with beige strappy heels with yellow balls on the sides, and a black purse. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and no other jewelry. She kept her long brown hair tied back from her face, with just a few tendrils hanging loosely for a soft, relaxed look. Ratajkowski kept her makeup understated, with just a bit of brown eyeshadow and mascara, paired with a nude lipstick.

The stunning supermodel, who is known for her daring social media posts, has already racked up over 233,400 likes for the image — and fans were quick to share their approval.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful and a smoking hot body,” wrote one fan, followed by several flame emojis. And thousands more felt the same, writing glowing compliments of both Ratajkowski’s enviable figure and her risky fashion sense.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to controversy about her style. The supermodel has been called out more than once for her often provocative online presence. Just last year, British television personality Piers Morgan slammed Ratajkowski for her extremely racy Love magazine cover, saying that the images did not line up with what he perceived a feminist to be. In the magazine, the supermodel was posed lying in spaghetti wearing lingerie.

“Take Taylor Swift who never does any of this stuff,” Morgan said during an interview with StyleCaster. “She’s the No. 1 pop star in the world, never does topless selfies, never seen writhing in spaghetti and the sisterhood, the feminists, hate her,” he continued. “Taylor Swift conducts herself perfectly in my view and took a view not to talk about politics or say who she votes for and the sisterhood have come for her. Emily, writhing in spaghetti, she’s what it’s all about. Women, sort it out. We are confused.”

Ratajkowski, a strident feminist and equal rights advocate, however, makes no apologies for the images she chooses to share with the world.

“Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement,” she Tweeted. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”