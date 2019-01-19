’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores Trade Cryptic Messages On Social Media

One of 90 Day Fiance’s most memorable couples of Season 6, Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, officially called it quits at the end of 2018. After the split, Rivera remained active on social media and has even opened up about the relationship with his estranged wife, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but Flores took another approach. The Mexican beauty refused to address her failed marriage to Rivera and ultimately decided to take a break from social media.

On Monday, January 14, the reality TV star returned to social media with a cryptic post that many assumed was directed at Rivera, according to a report from US Weekly. Flores took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with a long caption about kindness.

“Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them,” she wrote. “Sometimes, it’s people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.”

The next day, 32-year-old Rivera seemingly responded to his ex with a meme. The meme showed a couple captured during a sunset stroll with the words, “Be kind to people for no good reason” written across the image. Rivera captioned the post with a hashtag, #nocaptionneeded.

The couple met in a club during Rivera’s vacation to Mexico and immediately connected on the dance floor. The realtor was so captivated by the Mexican woman that he extended his stay to spend an extra few days by her side. After three months of dating, he popped the question, filed for the K-1 visa, and Flores came to the United States to start a new life with her beloved. Unfortunately, throughout the TLC series, the couple’s relationship was plagued with drama and the pair eventually went their separate ways soon after the show ended.

Rivera confirmed the couple’s separation in an interview with In Touch Weekly. He didn’t provide details on the issues that caused the split but he did hint at the fact that the age difference could have been a factor. He said his ex was young and that he didn’t blame her for wanting other things.

It seems Flores is now focused on building her career as a model and YouTuber. In a recent post, she told her fans to “stay tuned” for her next video and asked them to show their support by subscribing to her channel.