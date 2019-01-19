Watch Arsenal Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Race For Premier League Top Four Heats Up

It is a pivotal game for both sides.

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the most tantalizing Premier League game of the weekend, with both teams eager to stake their claim in the top-four race. You can find live streaming links to watch the Arsenal vs. Chelsea game at the end of this article.

Unai Emery’s team have fallen from grace since going on a 22-match unbeaten run in all competitions earlier in the season. Since their unexpected defeat to Southampton last month, Arsenal have also lost against Liverpool and West Ham, while also suffering another draw at Brighton during the festive period. Meanwhile, Chelsea have turned their fortunes around since their defeat to Leicester City, but with the second leg of the League Cup against Tottenham coming right after this game, Maurizio Sarri would be wary of his team losing focus for the game at the Emirates.

Both managers have also seen their respective team’s form fluctuate in their first seasons in the Premier League, and a win here could hold a massive psychological advantage in the race for the top four. Chelsea are currently six points ahead of Arsenal, meaning a win for them would all but end Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the Champions League places.

Unai Emery remains conscious of that fact and reminded his team that they simply cannot “afford to lose,” according to The Telegraph.

“We had a big challenge against West Ham. We spoke about playing under pressure, which we have to do if we are to be competitive and take this opportunity. After our loss, it is a big difference to be six points behind Chelsea instead of three.”

All eyes will be on Emery as he decides whether to play Arsenal’s top-earner Mesut Ozil, who has fallen out of favor with the manager, against Chelsea. Speaking ahead of the game, Emery said he had spoken to Ozil about his responsibility within the squad.

“I’ve spoken to him because I want consistency,” he added. “He’s had some injuries and these injuries mean that sometimes he is okay and sometimes he isn’t okay. I want every player to give the same work every day to be okay for every match. With Mesut it’s the same.”

Meanwhile, Sarri realizes the game against Arsenal at their home turf presents a unique challenge. Sarri saw Arsenal come back from two goals down to level at half time in their first game of the season back in August, only to eventually lose to Marcos Alonso’s late goal in the second half. But Sarri is taking nothing for granted, as reported by Sky Sports.

“This match for us is a risk and an opportunity,” Sarri said.

“They’re really a very good team. [In] the offensive phase they are one of the best teams in the Premier League. We can be dangerous against these opponents, but we have to stay on the match. We have to defend with a very high level of application and attention for 95 minutes.”

Former Arsenal player Olivier Giroud, who moved to Chelsea last January transfer window in search of more regular first-team game time, will return to the Emirates. Arsenal will be without absentees Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding, while for Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the match due to a back problem.

