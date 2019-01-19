Roseanne Barr Says Former TV Husband John Goodman Should Have ‘Fought Harder’ For Her

The fired ABC star says her 'Roseanne' co-star could have done more to support her after a tweet got her in trouble with the network.

Roseanne Barr thinks her former TV husband didn’t support her enough ahead of the cancellation of her ABC sitcom. In a new interview with daily newspaper Israel Hayom,the formerRoseannestar spoke out about her longtime co-star John Goodman’s recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he said he “really missed her this year” while filming the spinoff series The Conners.

“That was sweet of him but he should’ve fought harder for me,” Barr told the publication, per the Hollywood Reporter. “But nobody fights for anybody in Hollywood because it’s you next if you do. It’s very much a culture of fear and mind control and it’s run by people without a lot of ethics.”

Roseanne’s comments come after a tumultuous year for both her and Goodman, who plays patriarch Dan Conner on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners. Goodman previously told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel he “crashed for a couple of weeks” after the Roseanne revival was suddenly canceled in May after a highly-rated first season.

Although Roseanne Barr was fired by ABC after posting a tweet aimed at former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett that was perceived as racist, the comedian walked away from all financial and creative stake of a Roseanne spinoff to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

Goodman previously thanked Barr in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “She gave up a lot so that people could work. …She is missed, definitely. After that many years, it’s like a family.”

John Goodman also showed support for Barr in an interview with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times.

“I know for a fact that [Barr] is not a racist,” Goodman said in August. The actor also admitted that he had previously sent Barr an email thanking her for relinquishing her rights to the show so a spinoff could happen, but she did not respond to him.

While Roseanne Barr has reportedly not communicated with any of her former co-stars since the Twitter scandal and cancellation of Roseanne, she did thank her former TV husband for his support after he said he knows for “a fact” that she is not racist, according to Variety.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted in August.

The season finale of The Conners airs Tuesday, Jan. 22 on ABC. There is no word if the spinoff series will be picked up for a second season.