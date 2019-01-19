Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Planning To Announce Engagement ‘Soon’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the cutest celebrity couples in Hollywood, and they may be making a huge announcement about their relationship very soon.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly Magazine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are allegedly planning to announce the fact that they are engaged to be married very “soon.”

Sources tell the outlet that Shelton has been wanting to marry Stefani for a long time now. However, she wanted to be very sure that the relationship was not only worth it for her, but also her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with her former husband, Bush front man Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen, but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of,” the insider dished.

The couple started their romance during a difficult time for both of them. After meeting on the set of The Voice when Gwen was hired as a coach alongside Blake, the pair bonded over the fact that they were both going through tough divorces, Shelton with singer Miranda Lambert, and Stefani with Rossdale.

However, if and when Blake and Gwen do finally walk down the aisle together, Stefani’s kids will likely all have a big part in the wedding, especially since the boys have become so close to Shelton over the past three years.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani is allegedly scared to marry Blake Shelton after being so hurt by her divorce. However, they are both excited to start a life together and get married when the timing is right for both them and the boys.

“Gwen is hesitant to get married again, but it’s something she deeply wants to do as does Blake when the time feels right. Gwen is afraid to get married because she was so hurt by the ending of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale,” an insider told the outlet.

“Though she knows things are different with Blake, she is scared by the entire divorce process to this day. It was really hard for her. Gwen is proud of how far she has come and knows things would be different this time around, but she’s not quite there yet,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been up to by following both of them on their Instagram accounts.