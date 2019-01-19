Apple Releases Smart Battery Cases For iPhone XS, XS Max, And XR

Earlier this week, Apple released slightly updated Smart Battery Cases for its 2018 iPhone models, the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, according to a report from CNET.

The cases are designed in a similar fashion to Apple’s non-battery silicone case and offer the same rubberized in-hand feel coupled with a soft microfiber lining on the inside. But unlike the typical silicone cases, the new cases come with a noticeable bump on the back which holds the external battery pack. The cases hold two 1,369mAh battery cells inside but the exact amount of extra battery life will vary from device to device.

According to a report from MacRumors, the Smart Battery Case offers the iPhone XS up to “33 hours of talk time, up to 21 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback.” The iPhone XS Max gets up to “37 hours of talk time, up to 20 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback.” And the iPhone XR gets “39 hours of talk time, up to 22 hours of internet use, and up to 27 hours of video playback.” Of course, these numbers are not set in stone and the overall performance of the cases will depend on the apps being used on the devices, but users could see a 50 to 75 percent bump in battery life, according to MacRumors.

The cases can be attached by pulling back the top, sliding the iPhone in, and connecting it to the Lightning connector inside. This isn’t the first time the company has released a version of the Smart Battery Case, but this is the first iteration of the case that comes equipped with wireless charging. The cases can be charged wirelessly by placing them on any Qi-enabled charging dock/station. They can also be charged via the built-in Lightning port found on the bottom of the case.

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS pic.twitter.com/1pRzKfYwDe — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) January 18, 2019

It’s also being reported that the smaller iPhone XS case will also fit the iPhone X model, which was released in 2017. But while the iPhone X and the iPhone XS are almost identical in design, there are a few slight differences. When being used with the iPhone X, the speaker and microphone cutouts on the case won’t fall in line with the speaker and microphone on the device.

Popular analyst Rene Ritchie pointed out that some users may encounter an error message when trying to use the case with their older iPhone X devices but they shouldn’t be deterred.

Ok, here’s the ???? correct info: You CAN use iPhone XS battery case with iPhone X. You may get that incompatibility pop up. But, if you dismiss it, it should charge fine. (Update iOS/reboot if not.) (Speaker/mics still won’t be aligned, if you care about acoustic performance.) pic.twitter.com/05IQyUctcQ — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 16, 2019

Apple’s Smart Battery Cases are available in two colors, black and white, and cost $129.