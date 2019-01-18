Ben Shapiro, Who Said Trayvon Martin Deserved To Be Killed, Says Baby Hitler Would Have Deserved To Live

Ben Shapiro once argued that teenager Trayvon Martin was a “full-grown young man with a history of violence” who deserved to be killed by George Zimmerman, but apparently Shapiro has other ideas when it comes to baby Adolph Hitler.

The conservative pundit made an appearance at the March for Life rally on Friday, where he broached the topic of what should be done, hypothetically, if he had the chance to kill baby Hitler before he could grow up and unleash the largest campaign of genocide in modern history. As The Hill noted, Shapiro told those in attendance that no pro-life person would want to

“The argument, I guess here, is that would you kill baby Hitler?” Shapiro said in response to an online question. “And the truth is that no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler, because baby Hitler wasn’t Hitler, adult Hitler was Hitler. Baby Hitler was a baby.”

Ben Shapiro then added that any pro-life person would believe that they could rehabilitate Hitler, to preserve his life and give him a chance to grow up to be something other than one of history’s greatest monsters.

“What you presumably want to do with baby Hitler is take baby Hitler out of baby Hitler’s house and move baby Hitler into a better house where he would not grow up to be Hitler, right? That’s the idea.”

But as many pointed out on Twitter, Ben Shapiro wasn’t nearly as charitable when it came to Trayvon Martin, the black teenager who was shot to death by George Zimmerman who incorrectly believed Martin was a burglar. The teen got into a fight with Zimmerman under disputed circumstances; Zimmerman claimed that Martin attacked him and he shot the teen out of self-defense, but critics note that Zimmerman had since shown a propensity for brandishing a weapon and sparking fights, and believe that he started the fight.

Shapiro believed that Trayvon Martin deserved to die, and has said so on a number of occasions. In a 2016 article for the right-wing news site Breitbart, Shapiro wrote that the media was wrong for portraying Martin as an innocent teen.

“In reality, Trayvon Martin was a full-grown young man with a history of violence, who got into a fight with Hispanic man George Zimmerman under disputed circumstances, and then was shot in the chest while beating Zimmerman’s head against the pavement,” Shapiro wrote.

The statement caught the internet’s attention, with Ben Shapiro’s name shooting to the top of Twitter trends and many reminding him of his change of heart between Trayvon Martin and Adolph Hitler.