Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Trolls Mom, Tells Her To Delete Sweet New Instagram Throwback Picture

Kelly Ripa loves fallback Friday but sadly, her daughter Lola doesn’t.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host loves to share little glimpses of her life with fans and today, she was at it again. While she mostly posts photos with her hunky husband, actor Mark Consuelos, Ripa surprised fans by posting photos of her three children as well.

Today, the talk show host shared a fun fallback Friday picture with her 2 million plus followers. In the snapshot, the whole entire Consuelos clan poses for a picture at Ripa’s Hollywood Walk of Fame photoshoot. In the caption of the image, Ripa tells fans that the family was trying to get a Christmas card photo taken but sadly, not everyone is looking at the same camera lens.

Either way, the clan of five look as cute as can be as they huddle around Kelly’s star. Ripa rocks a light blue Tiffany-colored dress as she lays on the ground and smiles. Next to Kelly are her two sons — Michael and Joaquin, who are dressed to impress in suits.

Just above Ripa sits her daughter Lola, who turns her head and smiles for the camera. In the back of the photo is a handsome looking Mark Consuelos who is also sporting a suit like his two sons. So far, the cute snapshot has earned the famous family a lot of attention with over 16,000 comments and 275-plus likes.

Most fans were quick to gush over how cute the family of five is while others let Ripa know that she looks flawless.

“Beautiful family…. love you guys!”

“Lola really stands out in the picture because she knew not to do what everyone else was doing. Slay young beauty,” another commented.

“Love this. As a mom of 3 teenage girls. I so feel this,” one more chimed in.

Ripa’s daughter, Lola, who is notorious for commenting on her mom’s social media posts also took the opportunity to comment on her mom’s photo. But unlike Ripa’s fans, Lola didn’t have anything nice to say.

“Delete this,” the teenager wrote.

Ripa’s motherly response was short and sweet with the TV personality just writing back “no.” Many fans also noticed Lola’s comments on her mother’s post and commented to let Ripa know that she is not alone and they also have some sassy teens living in their house.

“Omg my daughter would say the exact same thing!!! She and you all look amazing. Did she decide on a school. My son just finished Tulane and loved it. I know he was there when you had your tour,” one fan commented.

Teens say the darndest things…