Tom Cruise Confirms Two More ‘Mission: Impossible’ Films In Instagram Teaser

Choose to accept it.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible films make up one of the best and biggest movie franchises in history. No one suspected back in 1996 that Mission: Impossible would become a worldwide phenomenon which would spawn five more movies that grossed over $3.5 billion total. That number will likely increase by 50 percent by the time 2022 has come and gone as Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are set to debut in a few years.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has signed on to do the next two films and when that news broke, Cruise took to Instagram to share the confirmation of the movies as well. Earlier this week, Cruise posted a quick video of the initials M and I which had lit fuses on either end of them. In the caption, the two release years were revealed to be in 2021 and 2022. Yes, that means fans have to wait two more years before a new Mission: Impossible hits theaters but at least they’re coming.

McQuarrie helped do the rewrites on Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol which relaunched the franchise in 2011. The director took the reigns on Rogue Nation (2015) and Fallout (2018), a big difference for the films who had been choosing a new director for each flick. Cruise and McQuarrie’s partnership made for some fantastic films, and probably the best in the franchise, so if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

There is no word on a plot at this time, but Fallout did seem to close the two-part chapter on The Syndicate, a rogue organization Ethan Hunt had been tracking for years which was run by Solomon Lane. Lane has been regarded as one of the best villains in recent movie history, and although he was not killed at the end of Fallout, his time in the Mission: Impossible franchise is likely done.

As far as the cast for the next two films, Cruise is the only confirmed returner. Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg are likely to return since they became regulars in the past several flicks. Fans are hoping to see Jeremy Renner return as Agent William Brandt as well after he was noticeably absent in Fallout. Brandt was introduced in Ghost Protocol and reappeared in Rogue Nation, but didn’t make it to M:I 6 because of scheduling conflicts with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With fans enjoying his addition, it would be unlikely for McQuarrie and Cruise to not reach out for the upcoming films.