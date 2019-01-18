Joey Lawrence ‘Not Too Thrilled’ About This Part Of Being On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Actor Joey Lawrence is “not too thrilled” about at least one part of his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lawrence is not happy with being cut off from the outside world and, most particularly, from his children.

“The hardest thing about this Big Brother experiment is that you are cut off. I love watching movies, I love watching television. I love being able to talk to my children. There hasn’t been one day I haven’t seen their faces being a face time call or actually in person. That will be really weird and the most challenging thing,” he said to Entertainment Weekly.

Lawrence is reportedly “unfamiliar” with the program, so he has no plan for a big win on the series.

“I’m not sure I can win the show,” responded Lawrence. “I don’t have a strategy. I’m not very familiar with it.”

“I’m not going to be devious to win the game. I can’t do it. It doesn’t come naturally to me. So if I can’t win on honest merit, then I’m not going to win it, I guess.”

The actor instead will rely on his reactions to help him as he goes along. He will attempt to assess each individual situation and see how things go.

Being adaptable is actually one of the most important attributes for a competitive reality show contestant — whether Lawrence knows it or not — said Entertainment Weekly in response to Lawrence’s admission.

The former Blossom and Melissa and Joey star revealed that being in the Celebrity Big Brother house is making him more nervous than when he appeared with the Chippendales dance troupe as a host.

Lawrence, Dina Lohan, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Kato Kaelin, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton, Natalie Eva Marie, Ricky Williams, and Kandi Burruss will appear on the latest installation of the series.

Celebrity Big Brother follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, devices which record every move that the contestants make — 24 hours a day.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining player receiving a grand prize of $250,000.

Julie Chen returns as host for the show — one which airs for three weeks. A two-hour finale will air on Wednesday, February 13.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 debuts with a two-night premiere, beginning Monday, January 21.