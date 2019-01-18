Kyle Richards Tells Fans To ‘Buckle Up’ Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Premiere

Lisa Vanderpump is said to be on the outs with the entire cast!

Kyle Richards teased fans of the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a recent Instagram post.

On January 16, All About the Real Housewives shared details of the longtime reality star’s posting with their readers, revealing Richards included a message to “buckle up.”

“Who’s ready for season 9? #cominginhot, #buckleup, #saveyourducklipscomments, #alsokissyfacecomments,” she wrote in her post.

As fans have likely heard over the past several months, Richards and the rest of the cast, including Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Camille Grammer, are said to be completely estranged from Lisa Vanderpump, who has been starring on the show with Richards since Season 1.

Although not a lot is know about the feud between Vanderpump and the other ladies, Vanderpump has been open with the fact that she wasn’t in the best place when filming began due to the loss of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, who died of an apparent drug overdose in May of last year.

While there is sure to be plenty of drama between Vanderpump and the other women throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, producers have also thrown Brandi Glanville into the mix, which is sure to add even more tension.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Richards addressed the return of her former co-star and longtime nemesis.

“Well she’s unpredictable so you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Richards said of Glanville.

She then added, “This whole season’s basically lies. Well, there’s a lot of lies going on this season.”

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship was one that fans looked forward to seeing each season on the show but unfortunately, viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have seen the last of their relationship.

While Richards has been vocal about the fact that she’s attempted to make amends with Vanderpump following their Season 9 feud, it doesn’t seem that she’s had any luck and the women have not been seen together in several months.

“I love Lisa. I miss her. Just because we argue sometimes and disagree on some things, I consider her a very close friend of mine and I always wanted to do the show with her and I look forward to when things hopefully turn around again,” Richards told Hollywood Life at the end of last year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.