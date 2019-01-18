Celine Dion Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Late Husband On Stage In Las Vegas

Celine paid tribute to her late husband Rene in a very sweet moment three years after his death on what would've been his 77th birthday.

Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil on what would’ve been his 77th birthday this week. Per a report from People, shortly after she commemorated three years since his death on January 14, Dion celebrated Angelil’s birthday with a very touching moment during one of her Las Vegas residency shows on the night of January 16.

The site reported that, as a special tribute to her late husband, Celine performed John Farnham’s track “You’re The Voice” while also encouraging the crowd to sing along with her – all for Rene.

Speaking to the crowd, the singer said, “This is the greatest gift that I can offer him for his birthday, because what he loved the most in the world is the fans, the music and to see me perform for you.”

Asking the crowd to join her in singing the song, she asked, “Are you ready to sing that for Rene?”

After the big sing along in Sin City, the site reported that Dion sweetly told Rene “Happy birthday, my love” before looking up towards the sky and blowing a kiss to him. The star then told the audience that she “couldn’t have offered him a better gift” on the day he would have turned 77-year-old.

Yesterday in Las Vegas, @celinedion dedicated "You're The Voice" to René, who would have turned 77 ❤

—–

Hier à Las Vegas, Céline a dédié "You're The Voice" à René, qui aurait eu 77 ans ❤#CélineDion #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/ep26qxOAaQ — Céline Dion Addicts (@LesRedHeads) January 17, 2019

The in-concert tribute to Angelil came just two days after Dion posted a message for her late husband – who passed away on January 14, 2016 – on her Instagram account.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the mom of three shared a photo of the music producer on her social media alongside a loving message posted in both English and French, her native language.

“My dearest René….always with me…..always will be,” she said. “In loving memory… xx…”

Celine has spoken very openly about how her late husband still remains very much a big part of her and their three children’s lives after his death on multiple occasions. Rene passed away after a battle with throat cancer on December 14, 2016.

Last February, the “One Heart” singer told Daily Telegraph Australia‘s Stellar magazine that she actually clutches a bronze replica of his hand for luck before she heads out on stage every night at Las Vegas’ the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show,” she said last year, per People. “Even after he’s gone, I still talk to him.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

CBS News reported that Dion announced in December that she will be ending her Las Vegas residency – which first began back in 2011 – and will be performing her final show this coming June.

In a statement, she said that she had “mixed emotions” about ending her Sin City show after eight years, though she’s been performing in the Nevada city much longer.

“Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades,” Celine said, noting that every one of her final shows would be “very special” for her.